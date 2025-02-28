TVS Indeon Ltd ramps up lithium battery production in TN to meet growing demand

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) TVS Indeon Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of auto-components maker Lucas TVS Ltd, has ramped up its lithium battery production at its facility near here as it aims to meet the growing demand for lithium-ion battery packs in the e-mobility segment, a top official said on Friday.

The factory, located in SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) Industrial Park, Thervoy Kandigai, Gummidipoondi, commenced operations in 2024 with a production capacity of 1 GWh and has the potential to produce 1,500 battery packs per day.

With the expanded production facility, TVS Indeon Ltd plans to double its output to 1,000 packs per day, employing over 200 people and commencing a second shift at the manufacturing unit. The company expects the facility to reach its maximum installed capacity by March 2026.

"This expansion is a significant step in our journey toward producing affordable e-mobility solutions with enhanced quality and best-in-class safety. Along with manufacturing battery packs, TVS Indeon is laying the foundation for a more sustainable, greener, and cleaner future," said Lucas-TVS Ltd and TVS Indeon Ltd Chairman and Managing Director T K Balaji.

The enhanced facility currently supplies exclusively to TVS Motor Company and will play a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for lithium-ion battery packs in the e-mobility and energy storage segments.

SIPCOT Executive Director D Sneha, TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan, and several other company officials were present as the production unit reached this milestone on Friday.