TVS Mobility partners Mitsubishi Corporation for employee exchange programme

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) TVS Mobility on Thursday said it has partnered with Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation for employee exchange programme for skill enhancement, mutual growth and training next-generation leaders.

The company has signed an MoU with Mitsubishi Corporation, a globally integrated business enterprise with a network of around 1,700 group companies, TVS Mobility -- the holding company for businesses managed by the T S Rajam branch of the TVS family -- said in a statement.

Under the TVS Mobility Mitsubishi Employee Exchange Programme (TMMEEP), the Mitsubishi Corporation Japan will host employees from TVS Mobility, offering skill development and training in automotive and mobility sector covering inspection in auctions and service mechanics, among others.

On the other hand, TVS Mobility India will host employees from Mitsubishi Corporation, providing them insights in the digital deployment in aftermarket business and supporting the growth of the independent aftermarket, the statement said.

"Employees under 45 years of age with over 3 years of service with TVS Mobility Group and Mitsubishi Corporation are eligible for this exchange programme," it added.

There is a huge scope to address skill gaps and share best practices between the two organisations, TVS Mobility Group Director R Dinesh said.

"Further, this platform will enable us to leverage our synergies and identify mutually beneficial projects and initiatives, which could be explored through this two-way cooperation. I am sure this programme, through cross learning, will propel both companies to achieve greater heights and collaborative success," he added.

Mitsubishi Corporation Executive Vice-President & Mobility Group CEO, Wakabayashi said the two companies have strengthened, expanded and deepened their relationship, including the recent announcement to join hands with TVS VMS for multi-brand dealership business since they began collaborating in 2018 for automotive spare parts distribution and after-sales service business.

"With this mutual personnel exchange programme, we hope that employees of both companies will not only acquire skills, know-how and expertise, but also gain a deeper understanding of each other's cultures, and contribute to the development of both companies and the development of Japan-India relations over the long term," he added.

This exchange programme is designed to foster mutual growth and innovation, facilitate seamless cross-learning, enhancing skills, domain knowledge and sharing business management expertise besides training the next generation of leaders within the two organisations, the statement said.

TVS Mobility provides solutions across auto distribution, global supply chain solutions for both auto and non-auto firms, services, and manufacturing -- tyres, tubes and rubber products. PTI RKL TRB