TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad commence production of first electric bike 'CE 02' at TN plant

Hosur: Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor company in association with BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of German automaker BMW Group commenced production of its first electric two-wheeler CE 02 at the manufacturing facility here on Friday.

The factory located about 70 kms from Bengaluru, was engaged in the production of vehicles co-developed by the two auto companies.

On the occasion, the companies rolled out the one lakh fifty thousandth unit of the popular 310cc motorcycle.

TVS motor and BMW Motorrad jointly sell BMW G 310R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310RR along with TVS Apache RR310 and the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310.

TVS Motor company, Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan and BMW Motorrad Head Dr Markus Schram were present at the factory.

The CE 02 electric bike would be initially sold in Europe and later retailed in India, the company officials said.

In August, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad celebrated 10 years of their long and strategic partnership.

Spanning over product development, design, technology, knowledge sharing, and developing common platforms for both their global customers, the strategic partnership between the two companies has achieved a series of milestones globally.

TVS motor company and BMW Motorrad signed a long-term strategic partnership in April 2013, to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for global markets.

This collaboration has resulted in the development of four products on the 310cc platform: BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310 RR and TVS Motor Company’s flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310, a company statement said.