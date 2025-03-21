TVS Motor appoints Peyman Kargar as head of international biz

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has appointed Peyman Kargar as head, international business.

Kargar will be based out of Dubai and report to the company's Director & CEO K N Radhakrishnan.

"Peyman's prolific global leadership experience and expertise will add significant value to the company," Radhakrishnan said in a statement.

The company has been strengthening its position in international markets and has plans to expand further in advanced economies, he added.

"We are confident that under his leadership, we will further strengthen our market position and continue to set benchmarks," Radhakrishnan said.

Kargar was the Global Chairman & President of INFINITI, the luxury brand of Nissan Company.

Previously, he worked as the Chairman & Senior VP of Africa Middle East India Region CEO of the DATSUN brand. PTI MSS TRB