TVS Motor board to consider raising funds next week

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Friday said its board will next week consider and approve raising of funds via the issue of securities on a private placement basis.

The company, at its board meeting scheduled to be held on July 31, 2025, proposes to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches/series over a period of time, it said in a regulatory filing.

