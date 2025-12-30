TVS Motor Co partners with Manba Finance for three-wheeler financing

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has partnered with Manba Finance Ltd to offer retail finance solutions for its commercial mobility portfolio.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

As part of the agreement, Manba Finance will provide monthly EMI-based financing solutions for the entire range of TVS Commercial Mobility vehicles, covering both passenger and cargo three-wheelers, across internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models, it added.

"This partnership with Manba Finance Ltd strengthens our ability to offer accessible and competitive financing solutions across our ICE and EV three-wheeler portfolio," TVS Motor Co Business Head, Commercial Mobility, Rajat Gupta said.

By improving affordability, reducing turnaround time, and expanding reach into rural markets, he said,"We aim to support entrepreneurs and fleet operators in enhancing their earning potential and business scalability." The collaboration is designed to strengthen TVS Commercial Mobility's ecosystem by offering competitive funding schemes, reduced turnaround time (TAT) for loan processing, and deeper penetration into rural and semi-urban markets, the company said.

"By leveraging TVS Motor's deep industry expertise, strong distribution network, and trusted brand, we believe Manba Finance is well positioned to build meaningful scale in the three-wheeler financing segment. We see this collaboration as a key growth driver and expect it to contribute significantly to our expansion and portfolio growth in FY26 and beyond," Manba Finance Managing Director, Manish Shah said.

The partnership seeks to support last-mile entrepreneurs and fleet operators in scaling their businesses by simplifying access to finance, the company said. PTI RKL ANU ANU