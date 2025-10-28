New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 832.76 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, riding on robust vehicle sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 588.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 14,051.22 crore as against Rs 11,197.19 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 12,801.67 crore as compared to Rs 10,332.19 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including international business, grew by 23 per cent, registering the highest ever quarterly sales of 15.07 lakh units in the second quarter over 12.28 lakh units in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Co said.

Motorcycle sales grew by 20 per cent at 6.73 lakh units from 5.61 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024. Scooter sales grew by 30 per cent at 6.39 lakh units as compared to 4.90 lakh units a year ago, it added.

Two-wheeler sales in the international business grew by 31 per cent at 3.63 lakh units as against 2.78 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024.

Total three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 41 per cent at 53,000 units from 38,000 units in FY25, the company said.

TVS Motor Co said electric vehicle (EV) sales grew by 7 per cent at 80,000 units -- its highest ever quarterly sales -- as against 75,000 units in the same quarter last fiscal.

Magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term, the company noted.