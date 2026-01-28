New Delhi (PTI): TVS Motor Company Ltd on Wednesday reported a 46.26 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 891.26 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, riding on robust sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 609.35 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 14,755.52 crore, as against Rs 11,034.88 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 13,369.2 crore, as compared to Rs 10,175.23 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including international business, grew by 27 per cent, registering the highest-ever quarterly sales of 15.44 lakh units in the third quarter, as against 12.12 lakh units in the year-ago period, the company said.

Motorcycle sales grew by 31 per cent at 7.26 lakh units in the third quarter, as against 5.56 lakh units in the year-ago period, it added.

Scooter sales for the quarter under review stood at 6.14 lakh units, up 25 per cent from 4.93 lakh units in the third quarter of 2024-25, the company said.

TVS Motor Co said its two-wheeler sales under its international business grew by 35 per cent at 3.66 lakh units as against 2.72 lakh units in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In the electric vehicles segment, sales grew by 40 per cent to 1.06 lakh units in the third quarter, against 76,000 units in the quarter ended December 2024, the company said.