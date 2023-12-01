TVS Motor Company sales rise 31% to 3,64,231 units in November

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Friday reported a 31 per cent rise in total dispatches to 3,64,231 units in November 2023.

Advertisment

The company had sold a total of 2,77,123 units in November 2022, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Two-wheelers sales were at 3,52,103 units in November 2023 as compared to 2,63,642 units in the same month last year, up 34 per cent, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 50 per cent to 2,87,017 units in November 2023 as against 1,91,730 units in November 2022.

Advertisment

Motorcycle posted a growth of 19 per cent at 1,72,836 units last month as compared to 1,45,006 units in November 2022, while scooter clocked 1,35,749 units as against 83,679 units in the year-ago month, a jump of 62 per cent.

TVS Motor Co said it sold 16,782 units of iQube electric scooter in November 2023 over sales of 10,056 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales were at 12,128 units last month as compared to 13,481 units in November 2022, it added.

Total exports were lower at 75,203 units in November 2023 from 84,134 units in the same month last year, the company said.