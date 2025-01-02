TVS Motor Co sales rise 7 pc at 3,21,687 units in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 7 per cent increase in total sales at 3,21,687 units in December as compared to 3,01,898 units in the same month a year ago.

Total two-wheeler sales were up 8 per cent at 3,12,002 units last month as against 2,90,064 units in December 2023, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were up marginally at 2,15,075 units in December 2024, from 2,14,988 units in the year-ago month.

The company said its electric vehicle sales rose 79 per cent last month at 20,171 units as compared to 11,288 units in December 2023.

Three-wheeler sales were lower at 9,685 units last month as against 11,834 units in December 2023.

Exports registered a 22 per cent increase at 1,04,393 units last month, from 85,391 units in December 2023, the company said. PTI RKL DR