TVS Motor Co sales rise to 3,45,848 units in August

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Friday reported a 4 per cent growth in total sales at 3,45,848 units in August 2023 as compared to 3,33,787 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheelers sales grew 5 per cent to 3,32,110 units last month as against 3,15,539 units in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic two-wheelers registered a growth of 7 per cent at 2,56,619 units as against 2,39,325 units in August 2022, it added.

The company said motorcycle sales were lower at 1,53,047 units in August 2023 as against 1,57,118 units in the same month last year, while scooter sales increased to 1,42,502 units from 1,21,866 units in the year-ago month.

Electric scooter iQube clocked the highest sales of 23,887 units in August 2023 as against 4,418 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

Three-wheeler sales were lower at 13,738 units in August 2023 from 18,248 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said.

Total exports last month declined to 87,515 units as against 93,111 units in August 2022, it added.