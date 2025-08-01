TVS Motor Co sales rises 29% to 4,56,350 units in July

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Friday reported a 29 per cent growth in its total sales to 4,56,350 units in July 2025 as against 3,54,140 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 29 per cent to 4,38,790 units last month against 3,39,676 units in July 2024, the Chennai-based firm said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased 21 per cent to 3,08,720 units in July compared to 2,54,250 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Motorcycle sales were at 2,01,494 units, up 25 per cent from 1,61,074 units in July 2024, while scooters registered a growth of 42 per cent with sales of 1,98,265 units last month as compared to 1,39,995 units in July 2024, the company said.

Electric vehicles saw a 10 per cent rise to 23,605 units last month from 21,442 units in July 2024, TVS Motor Co said, adding magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

Three-wheeler sales were at 17,560 units last month, over 14,464 units in July last year, the company said.

Total exports grew 46 per cent to 1,42,629 units in July 2025 from 97,589 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports climbed by 52 per cent to 1,30,070 units last month compared to 85,426 units in the year-ago period, it added.