TVS Motor Company sales up 17% at 4,14,687 units in March

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent increase in total sales at 4,14,687 units in March compared to 3,54,592 units a year ago.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 16 per cent to 4,00,120 units last month against 3,44,446 units in March 2024, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 14 per cent to 2,97,622 units in March 2025 from 2,60,532 units in the year-ago month.

The company said its electric vehicle sales zoomed 77 per cent last month to 26,935 units over 15,250 units in March 2024.

Three-wheeler sales were at 14,567 units in March against 10,146 units during the same month in 2024, a growth of 44 per cent.

Exports registered a growth of 23 per cent at 1,13,464 units last month from 91,972 units in March 2024, the company said.

During the financial year 2024-25, the company registered a growth of 13 per cent at 47.44 lakh units compared to 41.91 lakh units in 2023-24, TVS Motor Co said.

Two-wheeler sales climbed 12 per cent to 43.3 lakh units in FY25 against 38.51 lakh units in FY24, while three-wheeler sales were down at 1.35 lakh units in FY25 from 1.46 lakh units in FY24.

Total exports registered a growth of 18 per cent at 11.95 lakh units in FY25 compared to 10.13 lakh units in FY24, the company said.