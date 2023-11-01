TVS Motor Co sales up 21% at 4,34,714 units in Oct

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent increase in total dispatches to 4,34,714 units in October, its highest-ever monthly sales.

The company sold 3,60,288 units in October last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Two-wheeler sales were at 4,20,610 units in October as against 3,44,630 units in the year-ago period, up 22 per cent, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 25 per cent to 344,957 units in October as against 2,75,934 units a year ago.

Motorcycles posted a growth of 23 per cent at 2,01,965 units last month, up from 1,64,568 units in October 2022, while scooter clocked 1,65,135 units as against 1,35,190 units, an increase of 22 per cent.

TVS Motor Co said it sold 20,153 units of iQube electric scooter in October 2023 as against sales of 8,103 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler sales were down to 14,104 units last month as compared to 15,658 units, it added.

Total exports registered a growth of 6 per cent at 87,952 units in October as compared to 82,816 units a year ago, the company said.