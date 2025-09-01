TVS Motor Company shares up over 2 pc

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Shares of TVS Motor Company ended over 2 per cent higher on Monday after the firm reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales in August.

The company's stock edged higher by 2.39 per cent to settle at Rs 3,356 on the BSE. Intra-day, it climbed 2.87 per cent to Rs 3,372.

At the NSE, the stock went up 2.42 per cent to Rs 3,356.20.

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 30 per cent 0total sales to 5,09,536 units in August.

The company had reported a total sales of 3,91,588 units in August 2024.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 30 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,78,841 units in August 2024 to 4,90,788 units in August 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The domestic two-wheeler segment registered a rise of 28 per cent with sales increasing from 2,89,073 units in August last year to 3,68,862 units in August this year, it added. PTI SUM TRB