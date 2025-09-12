TVS Motor expects spurt in demand post GST rate cut

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) TVS Motor Company expects that the GST rate cut on the automobile industry will cause a spurt in demand, which the firm is ready to meet, an official said on Friday.

The company launched a 150 cc scooter in the city, targeting the new generation riders.

"The GST rate cut on the automobile sector from 28 per cent to 18 per cent is a big boost and will create a spurt in demand. TVS has the capacity to meet this rise in demand," senior VP (commuter and EV business) of TVS Motor Aniruddha Haldar said.

Haldar said TVS is the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India and present in both the ICE and electric vehicles (EV) segments.

In August 2025, the company enjoys a market share of 20 per cent in the ICE (internal combustion engine) and 26 per cent in the EV two-wheeler categories.

Haldar said the company is a market leader in the EV two-wheeler segment.

"With factories in Mysore, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the company has enough capacity to meet the expected spurt in demand," he said.

The company is presently in 100 cc, 110 cc, 125 cc, 150 cc, 200 cc, 225 cc and 300 cc segments. It also manufactures mopeds which sell around 40,000 per month, he said.

According to Haldar, the year 2018-19 saw the highest volume of sales in the two-wheeler segment at 21 million.

He said the company has its focus on consumer needs by offering products with value-loaded technology. PTI dc NN