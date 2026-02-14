TVS Motor holds second Rann Utsav, draws over 100 adventure riders to Kutch

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Saturday conducted the second edition of the Rann Utsav (White Desert Festival) under its experiential tourism through motorcycling initiative, a company official said.

The Rann Utsav positions the Rann of Kutch as a must-visit global festival, attracting adventure riders from across India and abroad to experience the vast salt plains and starlit desert skies.

“The Rann of Kutch stands as one of India’s most remarkable expressions of culture and heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long-standing vision to promote India’s indigenous industries and experiential tourism has been a strong source of inspiration for TVS Motor,” Chairman Sudarshan Venu said in a statement.

“It is an honour to take this vision to the next level by pioneering motorcycling-led adventures that showcase India’s treasures on the global tourism map,” he added.

Over 100 riders, including participants from Italy and Mexico, took part in the second edition of the festival, exploring the white salt plains over two days through community rides.

The growing scale of participation underscores the Rann Utsav’s evolution into a motorcycling-led experiential tourism destination, the release said.

The Rann Utsav is a premier cultural event held in Dhordo, Gujarat, celebrating the Kutch region’s heritage and the natural wonders of the White Desert. PTI VIJ SSK