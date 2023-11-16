TVS Motor inks pact with Emil Frey for European markets; France to see launch first

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) Leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Emil Frey, one of the Europe's largest automobile importers and retailers, for distribution of its products including the TVS Apache RTR 310 in European Union markets.

The Chennai headquartered company said France will be the first country for the launch, where an entire suite of its products including ICE and EV models will be made available starting January 2024.

"This partnership signifies a significant step towards global expansion for TVS Motor Company, leveraging Emil Frey's extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe," a press release said.

In the works are distribution arrangements for select EU markets, prioritising countries with strong two-wheeler demand coupled with Emil Frey's existing infrastructure and resources to build the distribution network.

"Among the TVS products being made available in Europe are TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ, TVS Raider, TVS iQube S, TVS X, TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RR 310, and TVS Apache RTR 310." Emil Frey group entities will take charge of the distribution of TVS products in select countries, utilising their sales, marketing, and service networks.

Zurich-based Emil Frey group is a family-owned leading player in the European automotive sector and a 'mobility specialist' for almost 100 years.

TVS Motor products are already sold in over 80 countries spanning across Asia, Africa and Latin America. Exports make up nearly 25 per cent of the company’s business as of H1 FY 2023. PTI VGN VGN ANE