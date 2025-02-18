TVS Motor launches 2025 edition TVS Ronin at Rs 1.35 lakh ex-showroom

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Company has rolled out its 2025 edition 225 cc motorcycle 'Ronin' upgraded with safety features besides adding two new colors priced at Rs 1.35 lakh ex-showroom onwards, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

TVS RONIN has redefined motorcycling by blending the timeless appeal of retro aesthetics with cutting edge technology and contemporary riding. The new 2025 TVS RONIN now introduces vibrant colours, a sleek new style and enhanced features, the company said.

"With the 2025 edition, we bring in a new palette of striking colours with upgraded safety features and are excited to bring this refreshed model to our customers and look forward to their enthusiastic response as they experience the next chapter of the TVS RONIN's journey," said TVS Motor Head Business - Premium, Vimal Sumbly in a company statement on Tuesday.

Targeted at the free spirited rider, TVS RONIN has been introduced with two new colours -- Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. The 2025 edition with 'Dual Channel ABS variant' would be offered at a price of Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH