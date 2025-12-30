TVS Motor launches 2026 edition of PETRONAS TVS India Make Championship programme

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Two and three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor company has launched the 2026 season of PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship Training and Selection programme scheduled to commence from January 17.

The 2026 season assumes significance as 'TVS Apache' marks 20 years of racing-derived performance engineering. Since 1994, the TVS India One Make Championship has trained over 3,000 riders forming the backbone of India's modern motorsports ecosystem, a company statement here said on Tuesday.

The nationwide selection trials would be held between January 17 and February 7 in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata with the final selections planned at Madras International Circuit, Chennai.

Commenting on the new season, TVS Motor Company Head Business-Premium Vimal Sumbly said, "The One Make Championship has always been about building racers, not just organising races. This platform has helped identify, train and race prepare talent through structured on-track learning, professional racing standards and a strong safety culture." "As TVS Apache marks 20 years of racing-derived performance engineering, the 2026 PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship brings our racing DNA to life by making track racing accessible, disciplined and aspirational," he added.