TVS Motor launches electric two-wheeler iQube in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Wednesday unveiled its new variant of the electric two-wheeler, TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery in Bengaluru.

Advertisment

The company also said it is ready to deliver TVS iQube ST to customers, starting from Wednesday in the city.

According to Saurab Kapoor, vice-president, TVS Motor Company, the new variant launched in Bengaluru comes with a 950 Watt charger. The fastest charging time is two hours and its top speed is 75 km per hour. In one charge it can go up to at least 100 km.

It comes at a price of Rs 94,999 ex-showroom in Bengaluru, he said.

Advertisment

This is the introductory price inclusive of EMPS subsidy and cashback, which is valid up to June 30, 2024.

According to him, TVS iQube have five variants – TVS iQube 2.2 kWh, TVS iQube 3.4 kWh, TVS iQube S 3.4 kWh, TVS iQube ST 3.4 kWh and TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh.

These electric vehicles range between Rs 94,999 and Rs 1,85,373.

The two-wheelers were manufactured at the company's Hosur plant. PTI GMS GMS SS