TVS Motor launches TVS INDUS platform to foster design talent in India

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Seeking to encourage design talent among students and young professionals, two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has unveiled 'TVS INDUS' Design Honours initiative, with a vision to make India a global design powerhouse.

Deriving its name from the Indus Valley Civilisation, the annual TVS INDUS initiative symbolises the aspiration of TVS Motor Company to blend India's rich design heritage with a "progressive and forward-looking" mindset.

Evolved under the Centre's 'Make in India' campaign, the idea of 'Design in India' concept would focus on solutions that are meaningful, inclusive and deeply rooted in the country's diverse landscapes, lifestyles and people, a release from TVS Motor Company said on Wednesday.

Commenting on the launch, TVS Motor Company Vice-President - Design Amit Rajwade said, "Design is the bridge between imagination and impact. With TVS Indus Design Honours, we are creating a platform where the next generation of designers, thinkers and creators can reimagine Indian mobility as an original, culturally rooted expression of who we are and where we are headed." The TVS INDUS Design Honours platform intends to promote 'Design' among the youth and nurture talent from both design and non-design backgrounds to ignite the global conversation on the future of mobility, he said.

The contest is open to students, design enthusiasts and the 2025 inaugural edition is based on the theme on four different regions -- Thar desert, Sahyadri (Western Ghats in Kerala), Kutch (Gujarat) and Mumbai.

Participants are encouraged to submit individual entries at the website www.tvsindus.com, and the last date for submission is October 6, 2025. An eminent jury would evaluate the design concepts submitted by the participants, who would decide on originality, contextual relevance, user-centricity and feasibility.

Top three winners would bag a cash prize of up to Rs 5 lakh and would also get an opportunity to do internship with the TVS Motor Design Team.