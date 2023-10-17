TVS Motor launches TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect technology

Chennai: Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor company on Tuesday launched its scooter TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect technology, diversifying the product portfolio.

The TVS Jupiter 125, with SmartXonnect technology, is equipped with advanced connected features which is set to create a new benchmark in the segment with first-in-class features, the company claimed in a statement.

"In today's fast-paced world, staying connected has become more than a convenience...the introduction of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect is designed to keep you connected seamlessly on the go," said company Senior Vice- President, Commuters, Corporate Brand and Dealer Transformation, Aniruddha Haldar.

"With SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack, our innovative connectivity features, the riding experience is about to be transformed," he added.