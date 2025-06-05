TVS Motor promotes MD Sudarshan Venu as Chairman, effective August 25

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its board has named Sudarshan Venu as Chairman with effect from August 25, 2025.

Effective August 25, 2025, Venu will be appointed as Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

He replaces current chairman Ralf Speth, who has informed the Board that he will not seek re-appointment as a company Director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), it added.

Consequently, he will step down as Chairman of the company at the close of the AGM on August 22, 2025, TVS Motor said.

The Board will be appointing Speth as Chief Mentor of the company for a period of three years, effective August 23, 2025, it added.

"I express my sincere gratitude to Ralf for his exceptional leadership as Chairman over the last three years. His contributions have been invaluable in guiding our strategic expansion into global markets and fostering innovation that has significantly strengthened our industry standing," TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan said.

He further said, "I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as Managing Director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the company to even greater heights."