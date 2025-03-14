TVS Motor, PETRONAS Lubricants strengthen partnership

Chennai, Mar 14 (PTI) Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has strengthened its partnership with PETRONAS Lubricants International, reaffirming the shared commitment of both companies to promoting motorsports in the country.

As part of the alliance with TVS Motor, PETRONAS Lubricants International will continue to be the title sponsor for TVS Racing, the factory racing team, for the next three years.

PETRONAS Lubricants India has been the title sponsor of TVS Racing during the 2022-23 season.

The partnership includes supporting the racing team's participation in the Indian National Supercross Championship, Indian National Rally Championship, and Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

"TVS Racing is a pioneer in motorsports in India and has consistently achieved a win rate of over 80 per cent across multiple racing formats. For over four decades, TVS Racing has played a pivotal role in democratising motorsports in India and nurturing world-class talent," said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, in a company statement on Friday.

"Strengthening our partnership with PETRONAS Lubricants International underscores our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation. Their cutting-edge technology and experience in premier racing events perfectly complement our vision for the sport," he added.

"This partnership not only strengthens our presence in India's dynamic two-wheeler market but also aligns with our broader energy ambitions in the country," said Binu Chandy, CEO of PETRONAS Lubricants India Pvt Ltd.

"Our motorsports legacy, combined with TVS Racing's dominance in Indian motorsports for over 40 years, positions us to drive the sport forward. We are excited to support TVS Racing as we continue this journey together," Chandy added.

The collaboration not only reinforces PETRONAS Lubricants India Pvt Ltd's footprint in India's two-wheeler market but also aligns with TVS Racing's commitment to innovation and excellence in motorsports, the statement said. PTI VIJ SSK SSK ROH