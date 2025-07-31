TVS Motor Q1 net profit up 32 pc to Rs 610 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Thursday posted a 32 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 610 crore for the June quarter, aided by the highest-ever quarterly sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 461 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.

Total income increased to Rs 12,250 crore for the first quarter compared with Rs 10,355 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

During the first quarter of financial year 2025-26, the company registered the highest-ever quarterly sales, it stated.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 17 per cent year-on-year, registering sales of 12.77 lakh units in the June quarter against 10.87 lakh units in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

Motorcycle sales grew by 21 per cent year-on-year to 6.21 lakh units in the first quarter compared with 5.14 lakh units in the same period last year.

Scooter sales for the June quarter grew by 19 per cent year-on-year to 4.99 lakh units against 4.18 lakh units in the first quarter of 2024-25.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 46 per cent to 45,000 units from 31,000 units in the same period last year.

Electric scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 35 per cent on-year to 70,000 units.

Shares of the company were trading 0.27 per cent higher at Rs 2,799.35 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW