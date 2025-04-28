TVS Motor Q4 net profit up 69% to Rs 698 cr on higher sales

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased 69 per cent to Rs 698 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by higher sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 412 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

Total income rose to Rs 11,474 crore for the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, as compared to Rs 9,899 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

The over all two and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 14 per cent at 12.16 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025, as against 10.63 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2024, it said.

Electric vehicles sales grew by 54 per cent at 76,000 units in the reported quarter, as against 49,000 units in the quarter ended March 2024.

For FY25, the company said its net profit increased to Rs 2,380 crore, as against Rs 1,779 crore in FY24.

Total income increased to Rs 44,159 crore last fiscal year, as against Rs 38,885 crore in 2023-24 financial year, the company said.

TVS said its overall two and and three-wheeler sales last fiscal grew 13 per cent at 47.44 lakh units, as compared to 41.91 lakh units in the year 2023-24.

The company recorded its highest-ever sales, EBITDA margin and profit in FY25, it added.

Electric vehicle sales grew by 44 per cent to 2.79 lakh units last fiscal, as against 1.94 lakh units in the 2023-24 financial year.

Shares of TVS Motor on Monday ended 2.48 per cent up at Rs 2,803.55 apiece on BSE.