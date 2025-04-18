TVS Motor rolls out 2025 edition of Apache RR310 at Rs 2.77 lakh

Chennai: Two and three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has rolled out the 2025 edition of its super premium motorcycle Apache RR310 equipped with a host of features and also adheres to OBD (on-board diagnostics)-2B norms, the company said.

The new variant is priced from Rs 2,77,999 lakh (ex-showroom India), the city-based company said.

In a press release on Friday, TVS Motor said the Apache RR 310 would be available in three built-to-order customisation options. It comes with four riding modes - track, sport, urban and rain and offers 38 PS at 9,800 rpm. The new features added to the 2025 edition is launch control, cornering drag torque control, Gen-2 race computer, 8 spoke alloys among others.

The OBD-2B norms refers to on-board diagnostics conforming to stricter emission norms.

"Since its debut in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has emerged as a formidable force in the super-premium sport motorcycle segment, redefining performance benchmarks through its race-bred DNA. The latest evolution of the RR 310 integrates cutting-edge technologies such as segment-first sequential turn signal lamps, Launch Control and Drag Torque Control..." said company Head Business-Premium, Vimal Sumbly.

"With its latest avatar, the Apache RR 310 not only pushes the boundaries of track performance but also elevates everyday rideability - delivering a thrilled yet refined experience that appeals to both spirited racers and discerning enthusiasts," Sumbly said.

The company has introduced a new color - Sepang Blue Race Replica colour scheme with the upgraded TVS Apache RR310, the company said.