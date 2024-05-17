TVS Motor rolls out black edition of TVS Apache RTR 160 series at Rs 1.09 lakh

Chennai, May 17 (PTI) Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company strengthening its product portfolio has launched 'A Blaze of Black' Dark edition of its popular motorcycle TVS Apache 160 RTR.

The new range of TVS Apache RTR 160 series will be available for Rs 1,09,990 while TVS Apache RTR 160 4 Valve at Rs 1,19,990 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu) pan India.

"Rooted in a rich racing legacy of over four decades, the TVS Apache series has evolved into a global community of 5.5 million enthusiasts, making it one of the fastest growing premium motorcycle brands worldwide," company Head Business-Premium Vimal Sumbly said.

"Now, with the captivating new Black Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 series, it is set to appeal to our customers with a bolder and sportier look," he said in a statement on Friday.

With a black finish, the motorcycle is equipped with a minimal graphics design, a black TVS logo embossed on the tank, and a blacked-out exhaust pipe, among others.

TVS Apache has become the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brand for TVS Motor with presence in over 60 countries, the statement added. PTI VIJ SS