TVS Motor rolls out TVS Apache RTR 310 at Rs.2.42 lakh (ex-showroom)

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI) Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor company, strengthening its product portfolio, has rolled out its premium motorcycle RTR310 at Rs 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom) on Wednesday.

The motorcycle was formally launched at a ceremony in Bangkok in the presence of senior company officials and it would be available in markets including Europe, LATAM (Latin American), ASEAN countries and India.

This naked sports motorcycle is set to redefine the realm of two-wheeled exhilaration with its impressive blend of power, agility and style and is poised to captivate motorcycle enthusiasts and adrenaline aficionados, the company said in a statement.

"The global launch of the all new TVS Apache RTR 310 marks a momentous occasion for us, as this motorcycle encapsulates Apache's 18-year legacy of innovation and performance," said Managing Director Sudarshan Venu.

"With the TVS Apache RTR 310, we are taking our engineering to a whole new level, offering enthusiasts a motorcycle that is not only powerful but also brings together different technologies to give a unique riding experience," he said.

The motorcycle's 312.2 cc engine has a unique reverse inclined DOHC engine providing compact engine layout resulting in mass centralisation.

The forged aluminium piston is 5 per cent lighter which produces a peak power of 35.6 PS @9700 rpm and maximum torque at 28.7 Nm.

The motorcycle is claimed to be fastest in its segment to reach 0-60 km per hour in 2.81 seconds.

The vehicle is fitted with six speed gears and has a host of features including Race Tuned Linear Stability Control.

The bike also comes with a cruise control feature that maintains a speed without any throttle or clutch input, helping in reducing rider fatigue over long distance riding, the company said.

"The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the first of a new generation of Apache's that inherit a 40-year racing pedigree and is based on our 'Track to Road' philosophy. This machine will be the start of a new era of freestyle performance motorcycling with a core essence of thrill and fun," TVS Motor Company, Head-Business- Premium Vimal Sumbly said.

"...this flagship Apache like every other Apache will lead in technology setting new benchmarks for the category," he said.

Recently, the Apache series breached the five million global sales milestone becoming the fastest growing premium motorcycle brand in the segment, he said.

While the base variant is offered at Rs 2,42,990 the top end Fury Yellow variant is priced at Rs 2,63,990 (ex-showroom India). The bike is also offered under Built to Order (BTO) also, the statement said. PTI VIJ SS