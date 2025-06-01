TVS Motor sales up 17% to 4,31,275 units in May

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Sunday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 4,31,275 units in May.

The company had reported a total sales of 3,69,914 units in May 2024.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 16 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,59,590 units in May 2024 to 4,16,166 units in May 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The domestic two-wheeler segment registered a growth of 14 per cent with sales increasing from 2,71,140 units in May last year to 3,09,287 units in May 2025, it added.

Three-wheeler sales increased 46 per cent year-on-year to 15,109 units in May.

The company's total exports grew 22 per cent to 1,18,437 units in May, as compared to 96,966 units in same month last year.