TVS Motor sales up 25 pc in April at 3,83,615 units

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said its total sales increased 25 per cent year-on-year to 3,83,615 units in April 2024 as compared with the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 3,06,224 units to its dealers in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales last month stood at 3,74,592 units as against 2,94,786 units recorded in April 2023.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market grew by 29 per cent to 3,01,449 units last month from 2,32,956 units in April 2023.

Total exports registered a growth of 12 per cent with sales increasing from 71,663 units in April 2023 to 80,508 units last month.

Three-wheeler sales declined to 9,023 units in April 2024 from 11,438 units in the same month last year. PTI MSS ANU ANU