TVS Motor Company sales up 30% to 5,09,536 YoY in August

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales to 5,09,536 units in August.

The company had reported a total sales of 3,91,588 units in August 2024.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 30 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,78,841 units in August 2024 to 4,90,788 units in August 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The domestic two-wheeler segment registered a rise of 28 per cent with sales increasing from 2,89,073 units in August last year to 3,68,862 units in August this year, it added.

Three-wheeler sales increased 47 per cent year-on-year to 18,748 units in August.

The company's total exports grew 35 per cent year-over-year to 1,35,367 units in August, compared with 99,976 units in the same month last year.