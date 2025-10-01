TVS Motor to hold fifth edition of MotoSoul 5.0 at Goa in December

Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI) Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company would hold the fifth edition of its motorcycling festival 'MotoSoul 5.0' at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa in December, a top official said on Wednesday.

The festival would be held on the theme 'All Out Motorcycling'. It would unite riders from across India and the world including members of the Apache Owners Group (AOG), enthusiasts and media for two days on December 5 and 6, 2025, a company statement said here.

This year's festival brings together racing, stunts, live music, dirt track challenges, art showcases, culinary experiences, and workshops, among others.

"MotoSoul 5.0 is a testament to India's thriving motorcycling culture. This year, we are taking it to the next level with more racing, more music, art and community spirit than ever before," Company's Head of Business - Premium, Vimal Sumbly said in the statement.

"With MotoSoul 5.0 we aim to set a new benchmark in motorcycling festivals, and celebrate it with riders and communities from around the world," he added.