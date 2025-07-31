TVS Motor to position Norton range of motorcycles'' as ''super premium''; to launch in Europe: CEO

Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Company would be launching multiple products under its Norton brand in the first quarter of next financial year in Europe, a top official said on Thursday.

The company would be positioning the motorcycles under the 'super premium' category and has drawn up a clear strategy for the launch, TVS Motor Company Director and Chief Executive Officer K N Radhakrishnan said.

"On Norton, all of you know that end of this financial year, we will be launching multiple products. They will be available in the first quarter of next year in many markets in Europe. This is as per the plan", he told analysts in an earnings call. TVS Motor had acquired UK's iconic motorcycle brand Norton in 2020.

"The upcoming range of motorcycles (under the Norton brand) will significantly be more accessible and we are looking at Super Premium positioning. This is a very clear strategy which we have been highlighting to all of you." he said.

Radhakrishnan indicated that the company would build a 'retail strategy' to sell the Norton motorcycles in India apart from Europe, and added that more details would be shared closer to the launch of the motorcycles. Currently, TVS Motor retails scooters under the Jupiter brand, motorcycles under 'Apache' and three-wheelers under 'TVS King' brand in India and has over 900 dealerships.

"Norton will unveil next generation super bikes this year. In the last quarter of this financial year, you will see more models to be unveiled," he said.

Meanwhile on the sales in domestic market, he observed that the reduction in benchmark repo rates by the Reserve Bank would definitely translate into better retail financing to consumers that would aid in the sales of two-wheelers.

On electric vehicle business, he said, "We promised and it should be ready in the next quarter for launch. It includes a three-wheeler and a two-wheeler electric vehicles." TVS Motor retails popular electric scooter TVS iQube in the market. The sales of electric scooters for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 grew by 35 per cent to 70,000 units, he said.

Responding to a query, Radhakrishnan said the company has earmarked about Rs 1,600 crore - Rs 1,650 crore as capital expenditure during the current financial year.

On international business, he said the company would focus more on increasing its market share in Latin American market as it sees a 'good opportunity' to grow.

"LATAM is continuously growing. There is a good opportunity in this market. Because, our share in this market is much, much lower. Our focus is going to be in the LATAM market to build it to much higher level. With the product range, we are confident that in LATAM we will continue to be ahead of the industry this year." he said.

Radhakrishnan said the company witnessed good sales in Sri Lanka and Nepal and expressed confidence while there are some challenges in Bangladesh, that market would improve.

"Overall, in both domestic and international markets with the range of products we will continue to do better than the industry. With such a robust base in Q1, Q2 is poised for strong growth," he noted.

TVS Motor on Thursday reported a 32 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 610 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter up from Rs 461 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Total income of the company increased to Rs 12,250 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 10,355 crore recorded in the year-ago period. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB