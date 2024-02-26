TVS Motors launches TVS HLX 150F with new features to mark best-selling model's milestone sales

Chennai: Automaker TVS Motor Company on Monday announced that its best-selling TVS HLX line of two-wheelers has crossed the milestone of 3.5 million units in sales in international markets, and that it is launching the TVS HLX 150F, with added features, to mark the occasion.

The company said it was expressing "its gratitude" to customers by launching the model with added safety features, better suspension and better styling, among other things.

"The TVS HLX line was first made available 10 years ago in Africa and is now available in 50 countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia. The company expressed its gratitude to customers by launching TVS HLX 150F – a new offering that has the powerful yet efficient ecothrust engine, added safety features, a superior suspension and better styling, courtesy new graphics and exciting colours," a company release said.

The features include trapezoidal LED headlights that are brighter yet energy efficient, pillion handle rail for better grip, a rear load carrier and tubeless tyres.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS HLX has become an article of faith, an everyday companion of 3.5 million customers. We launched it in 2013 and within 6 years, it had a million customers.

"In the next four years, including the tough period of the pandemic, it more than doubled its customer base... We are celebrating the milestone by launching the TVS HLX 150F – a product that has been shaped by some very specific insights provided by our customers."