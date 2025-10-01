TVS sales rise 12 pc in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said its total sales rose 12 per cent to 5,41,064 units in September from 4,82,495 units a year ago.

The total two-wheeler sales grew 11 per cent to 5,23,923 units last month compared to 4,71,792 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 12 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,69,138 units in September 2024 to 4,13,279 units in September 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The company's total exports grew 10 per cent, with sales rising from 1,11,007 units in September 2024 to 1,22,108 units a year ago, it added. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL