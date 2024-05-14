TVS Srichakra sets up first Eurogrip Tyres brand retail store in Chennai

Chennai, May 14 (PTI) TVS Srichakra Ltd, the makers of two and three wheeler tyres under TVS Eurogrip, Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands, has inaugurated its first "Eurogrip Tyres" retail store in the city under its plan to strengthen footprint, the company said on Tuesday.

The outlet, located in Velachery, would retail the company's entire range of tyres and tubes from Eurogrip Tyres. The company has partnered with TVS Racing and customers would also be able to purchase riding accessories, merchandise among others at the store.

"We are extremely delighted with the opening of our first Eurogrip Tyres exclusive store in Chennai. This is the first of the many stores that we plan to open across India. This store will further strengthen our extensive retail network," TVS Srichakra Ltd Executive Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, P Madhavan said.

"As a bike tyre specialist brand, we see our store as a way to showcase our wide range of tyres for 2-wheelers. We have also partnered with brands from allied categories to meet the millennial Indian rider's requirement," he said in the statement. PTI VIJ KH