TVS Srichakra unveils steel-belted agro-industrial radial tyres

Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Manufacturers of two, three-wheeler and off-highway tyres TVS Srichakra has launched new steel belted agro-industrial radial tyres to be used in agricultural and industrial applications.

The steel-belted agro-industrial radial tyres were recently displayed at the Tire Cologne 2024 trade fair in Germany.

"We are extremely happy to have launched our new and premier products at the Tire Cologne 2024. The Tire show provides the most extensive industry overview, a great platform for us to showcase our best-in-class product range," company Business Head, Karthikeyan S said in a company statement on Friday.

The Steel Belted Agro-Industrial Radial Tyre has been designed for use predominantly in compact wheel loaders and backhoe loaders engaged in agricultural and industrial applications.

"Europe is a key market for us, we believe it will play a pivotal role in our business growth," Karthikeyan said.