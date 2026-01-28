TVS Supply Chain arm acquires Swamy and Sons 3PL for Rs 88 crore

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) FIT 3PL Warehousing Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, has acquired Hyderabad-based Swamy and Sons 3PL for Rs 88 crore to strengthen its presence in the FMCG supply logistics segment.

The acquisition is aimed at enhancing TVS Supply Chain Solutions' operating footprint and execution capabilities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The deal, executed through FIT 3PL Warehousing Pvt Ltd, was completed at an enterprise value of Rs 88 crore and will be funded through internal accruals.

In FY2025, Swamy and Sons 3PL reported revenue of Rs 207 crore with a profit before tax margin of 3.2 per cent.

Commenting on the acquisition, K Sukumar, CEO–India, Middle East and Africa, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said it was a strategic step to further strengthen the company’s high-performance supply chain platform in India.

"Swamy and Sons 3PL's deep expertise in FMCG supply chains, strong geographic reach, and market leadership in Andhra and Telangana will enhance our ability to serve large customers," Sukumar said in a statement.

He added that the acquisition positions TVS Supply Chain Solutions among the top warehousing-focused third-party logistics providers in India and marks a significant milestone for its India operations, strengthening its role as a key solutions provider in the FMCG segment.

Swamy and Sons promoter Arun Swamy said the acquisition was a major development for the company, which has been serving customers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over 35 years.

"Becoming part of TVS Supply Chain Solutions provides our customers and employees with the scale, systems and governance of a leading global supply chain organisation, while enabling us to expand into new geographies and power the next phase of growth," he said.

Following the acquisition, Arun Swamy will continue to lead Swamy and Sons 3PL and oversee a smooth ownership transition, while driving customer retention and business growth, the company said.