TVS Supply Chain clinches deal to manage VE commercial vehicles' Baggad plant

Chennai, May 8 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has secured a new deal from VE Commercial Vehicles to manage their in-plant warehousing and logistics operations in Madhya Pradesh, the company said on Wednesday.

As per the contract valid for three years, TVS Supply Chain Solutions would manage the warehousing operations at the Eicher Bus Factory of VE Commercial Vehicles in Baggad, Madhya Pradesh.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with VECV by extending our services to their bus plant operations. This win is a testament to our process-driven approach and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional services through tech-enabled solutions," TVS Supply Chain Solutions India CEO K Sukumar said in a statement.

"We are confident that our capability to provide end-to-end solutions will improve the production efficiency to our customer," Sukumar added.

VE Commercial Vehicles has been associated with TVS Supply Chain Solutions since 2006 for in-plant logistics operations of their truck plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

"The extension of our business opportunity to TVS Supply Chain Solutions at our VECV Baggad plant underscores the shared commitment of both companies to achieving strategic objectives and desired outcomes, further solidifying the foundation for continued growth and operational excellence," VE Commercial Vehicles Executive Vice-President B Srinivas said.

The in-plant logistics services for the Baggad plant in Madhya Pradesh comprises inward operations for timely receipt of parts, efficient storage and picking of parts, ensuring a steady flow of materials to maintain the efficiency in the production line, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH