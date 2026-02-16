TVS Supply Chain partners with ALA Group to foray into aerospace, defence space

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Supply chain firm TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Monday announced its entry into the aerospace and defence supply chain space, in collaboration with Italian company ALA Group, with initial focus on the domestic market.

The initial pact establishes a strategic framework for the two companies to jointly pursue aerospace and defence supply chain opportunities, with a particular focus on defence offset programmes, TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) said.

The estimated USD 28-billion domestic aerospace and defence market is among the most dynamic and profitable segments within industrial supply chains, driven by sustained demand for complex, regulated, and mission-critical logistics and procurement services, it added.

As part of the proposed collaboration, the two partners will jointly provide integrated supply chain services across production and aftermarket lifecycles for aerospace and defence programmes.

The partnership will explore opportunities across end-to-end aerospace and defence supply chain services, spanning production support, spare parts distribution, inventory optimisation, defence-grade logistics solutions, logistics engineering, and aftermarket and MRO support services.

TVS SCS said it will leverage its long-standing defence and utilities supply chain experience gained through its UK operations, together with its strong domestic presence in India.

It will also leverage its operational expertise and long-standing relationships with aerospace and power systems customers across the Asia-Pacific region to support opportunities in India, particularly across aftermarket and in-service supply chains.

"This collaboration with ALA Group reflects our long-term strategy of building globally relevant capabilities in complex and regulated sectors. By combining TVS Supply Chain Solutions' scale, digital platforms, and strong presence in India with ALA's aerospace and defence domain expertise, we are positioning the company to participate meaningfully in the evolving global aerospace and defence supply chain ecosystem," said R Dinesh, Executive Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Currently, TVS SCS's aerospace, defence and utilities operations generate approximately USD140 million in annual revenues, largely anchored in defence and utility programmes in the UK, the company said.

ALA Group, with USD 345 million revenues in 2024, will contribute its global aerospace and defence domain expertise, technology platforms, and long-standing relationships, especially in the production supply chain with international OEMs and operators across Europe, the US, and the UK, enabling a differentiated, compliant, and scalable value proposition for aerospace and defence stakeholders in India, it said.

Vittorio Genna, CEO and Co-Founder, ALA Group, said, "From the beginning, ALA has focused on combining technical depth, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships. The collaboration with TVS Supply Chain Solutions reflects this vision and creates a solid platform for sustainable growth across multiple regions, supporting both civil and defence aerospace programmes". PTI IAS BAL BAL