TVS supply chain posts Q3 profit of 11.19 crore

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated profit after tax of 11.19 crore in the third quarter, driven by strong revenue growth, an official said.

The company had posted a net loss of 23.8 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

"The key highlights of the quarter were double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, and continued progress on profitability, disciplined execution, and improving operating leverage," the company said in a statement.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, the profit after tax stood at 98.66 crore, compared with a net loss of 5.72 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, underscoring the company’s focus on profitable growth.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan said, "Q3 marked a significant milestone with strong top-line growth, a step-change in EBITDA performance and margins, and continued progress on profitability." "The quarter was led by robust business growth in India, supported by disciplined execution across operating regions and a sharp focus on efficiency," he added.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 11.1 per cent to 2,715.81 crore, up from 2,444.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, revenue increased to 7,970.75 crore, from 7,496.89 crore in the same period last year.

The growth was supported by continued strength in the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) segment and a significant recovery in volumes in the Global Forwarding Solutions (GFS) business, the company said.

Global Chief Financial Officer R Vaidhyanathan said, "Q3 reflected continued improvement in earnings, supported by margin expansion and stronger operating leverage in the ISCS segment. Growth in PAT reflects the measures we have taken to improve profitability." "We remain committed to sustaining margin progression and enhancing overall return metrics," he added. PTI VIJ SSK