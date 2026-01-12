TVS Supply Chain secures contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to manage warehouse ops

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solution (TVS SCS) on Monday said it has secured a contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to manage their in-plant warehouse operations at its manufacturing facility in Chennai.

Under the three-year pact, TVS SCS will manage end-to-end warehouse operations within the German truckmakers' facility, ensuring seamless material flow, optimised inventory, and enhanced operational efficiency, the company said.

It also said about 700 employees from TVS SCS will be deployed in this task.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the contract.

"We have extended our long-standing partnership with Daimler through this significant engagement. Our global experience with Daimler, combined with our expertise in in-plant logistics, automation-led operations, and real-time visibility solutions, positions us well to drive measurable efficiencies," said Sukumar K, CEO for India & MEA at TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

"Efficient in-plant logistics is vital to our production success. Partnering with TVS Supply Chain Solutions allows us to leverage their proven expertise and technology-driven approach to enhance our operational performance," said C Muthu Maruthachalam, President and Chief Operating Officer at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. PTI IAS TRB TRB