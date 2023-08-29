TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints R Dinesh as Executive Chairman

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions said on Tuesday its founder-promoter R Dinesh has been appointed the Executive Chairman of the company's Board.

Dinesh, who was the Executive Vice Chairman of the newly listed TVS Supply Chain Solutions, will take over from S Mahalingam, the company said in a statement.

Mahalingam stepped down as chairman after completing two terms as Independent Director, effective August 29, it said.

Besides, the company also announced the appointment of K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri as additional Independent Directors on its Board.

With this appointment, the new board will have five Independent Directors, it said.

At the same time, the company said, S Ravichandran, Non-Executive Director has resigned from the Board of the company to pursue his personal interests. PTI IAS TRB MR