TVS Supply Chain Solutions bags contract from VE Commercial Vehicles

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured a new three-year business contract from VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) for managing the latter's in-plant warehousing and logistics function at a facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The company will manage in-plant logistics function at Eicher's bus manufacturing factory at Baggad in Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

In-plant logistics services for the Baggad bus plant comprise inward operations for timely receipt of parts; storage and picking of parts from defined locations based on the Production Planning Control (PPC) team, the company said.

It also includes delivering parts to designated assembly lines based on the Bill of Material (BOM), ensuring a steady flow of materials to maintain the efficiency in the production line, TVS Supply Chain said.

VECV has been associated with TVS SCS since 2006 for in-plant logistics operations for its truck plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, it stated.

"We have further strengthened our partnership with VECV by extending our services to their bus plant operations," said K. Sukumar, CEO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions India. PTI IAS MR