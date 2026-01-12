TVS Supply Chain Solutions bags three-year contract from Daimler India

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Monday said it has secured a three-year contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to manage in-plant warehouse operations at the truck manufacturer’s facility in Oragadam.

The partnership reinforces TVS Supply Chain Solutions’ focus on delivering efficient, technology-driven supply chain solutions to global automotive manufacturers.

Under the agreement, around 700 employees from TVS Supply Chain Solutions will be deployed to manage end-to-end warehouse operations within DICV’s manufacturing facility, "ensuring seamless material flow, optimised inventory management and enhanced operational efficiency," the company said in a press release.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions CEO (India and MEA) Sukumar K said the company’s global experience with Daimler, combined with its expertise in in-plant logistics, automation-led operations and real-time visibility solutions, positioned it well to drive measurable efficiencies.

"We look forward to further strengthening their production ecosystem and supporting their commitment to world-class manufacturing," he added.