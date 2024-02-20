TVS Supply Chain Solutions' contract with Rolls-Royce extended by five years

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited on Tuesday announced that its contract with technology and innovation leader Rolls-Royce has been extended for 5 years, till 2029.

TVS SCS is a global supply chain solutions provider.

"The partnership extension is for the state-of-the-art Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) in Singapore, serving the Asia Pacific markets for Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business unit," a release from TVS SCS said.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Rolls-Royce and contribute to the success of their Parts Distribution Centre in Singapore," Vittorio Favati, CEO, TVS SCS Global Forwarding Solutions, was quoted as saying.

Giovanni Spadaro, President, Global Markets Rolls-Royce Power Systems, and Managing Director, Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia, said, "The extension of this contract for an additional five years underscores the shared commitment of both companies to achieving strategic objectives and desired outcomes, further solidifying the foundation for continued growth and operational excellence in the region." PTI SA SA ANE