TVS Supply Chain Solutions leverages AI, machine learning to boost productivity

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain is utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across its operations to boost productivity and create a scalable tech platform for future expansion, a top official said.

The signing of Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom in July, positions his company to support Indian businesses expanding into the UK market and also UK businesses who are willing to invest in India, Executive Chairman R Dinesh said while addressing shareholders at the 21st Annual General Meeting through virtual mode.

"We continue to sharpen our focus on operational efficiency as a key driver of sustainable performance. Through strategic initiatives, we are building a more agile organisation that is better aligned with evolving market dynamics and customer proximity, " Dinesh said.

"Simultaneously, we are also leveraging AI and Machine Learning across our operations, deploying a robust platform that supports multiple high-impact used cases," he noted.

Through the enterprise-grade AI platform, he said, "In collaboration with the Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, we are fast-tracking AI adoption, driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions across our operations and services." Such initiatives were helping TVS Supply Chain Solutions to improve decision-making and productivity, besides providing a scalable technology-enabled platform for future growth.

"We will continue to further integrate our operations across regions and business verticals, enabling us to operate as a single cohesive entity, which we refer to as TVS One SCS", he said.

Commenting on the financial performance, he said TVS Supply Chain Solutions achieved 9 per cent revenue growth by deepening relationships with existing customers and successfully onboarding new customers.

"Your company's total income grew by 8.4 per cent reaching Rs 10,029 crore as compared to Rs 9,248 crore in FY2024," he said.

According to the Executive Chairman, the company is entering the financial year 2026 with a record order pipeline of Rs 5,250 crore.

On the outlook, he said, "Growth is our priority. The necessary strategic initiatives to make that happen organically are being pursued as already elaborated earlier. We will also continue to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities, which are synergistic and have a strong strategic fit." Globally, he said, the supply chain companies have historically grown at nearly twice the pace of GDP of the respective countries they operate in.

"By deepening our relationships with customers, we have exceeded that benchmark in some of our developed world markets and our aim is to continue to do so in the future," he remarked.

Dinesh said, "Our strength lies in delivering tailored, tech-enabled, and highly efficient supply chain solutions, a capability that positions us well for continued success across both developed and emerging economies." Looking ahead, he said the company remains 'single minded' in its focus on achieving near term goal on profitability while growing revenues through solutions. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH