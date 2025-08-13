TVS Supply Chain Solutions leveraging AI and Machine Learning across operations

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain is engaged in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across its operations, aimed at improving the productivity and providing a scalable tech-enabled platform for future growth, Executive Chairman R Dinesh said.

The signing of Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom in July, positions his company to support Indian businesses expanding into the UK market and also UK businesses who are willing to invest in India, he said, while addressing shareholders at the 21st Annual General Meeting through virtual mode.

"We continue to sharpen our focus on operational efficiency as a key driver of sustainable performance. Through strategic initiatives, we are building a more agile organisation that is better aligned with evolving market dynamics and customer proximity, " Dinesh said.

"Simultaneously, we are also leveraging AI and Machine Learning across our operations, deploying a robust platform that supports multiple high impact used cases," he noted.

Through the enterprise grade AI platform, he said, "In collaboration with the Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, we are fast tracking AI adoption, driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions across our operations and services." Such initiatives were helping TVS Supply Chain Solutions to improve decision-making and productivity, besides providing a scalable technology-enabled platform for future growth.

"We will continue to further integrate our operations across regions and business verticals enabling us to operate as a single cohesive entity, which we refer to as TVS One SCS", he said.

Commenting on the financial performance, he said TVS Supply Chain Solutions achieved 9 per cent revenue growth by deepening relationships with existing customers and successfully onboarding new customers.

"Your company's total income grew by 8.4 per cent reaching Rs 10,029 crore as compared to Rs 9,248 crore in FY2024," he said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH